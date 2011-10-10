Nominations Sought for Physical Chemistry Awards

The ACS Division of Physical Chemistry (PHYS) is seeking nominations for two awards.
The ACS Physical Chemistry Division Award in Experimental Physical Chemistry recognizes contributions in experimental physical chemistry. The awardee will receive a plaque and present a lecture during the 2012 ACS fall national meeting in Philadelphia.
The ACS Physical Chemistry Division Award in Theoretical Chemistry, which is jointly sponsored by PHYS and the Telluride School on Theoretical Chemistry, recognizes contributions in theoretical chemistry. The recipient of the 2012 award will receive a plaque and present a lecture during the Telluride School on Theoretical Chemistry, a summer school program to be held in Telluride, Colo., in 2013.
Eligibility for both awards is restricted to PHYS members who have not yet won a national award from a professional society at the time of the nomination. For nomination information, visit phys-acs.org. The deadline for both awards is Nov. 1.
