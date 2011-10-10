PolyOne Is Buying ColorMatrix

Plastics compounder PolyOne has agreed to acquire ColorMatrix for $486 million. ColorMatrix makes liquid colorants for plastics, with a particular niche in colorants and performance additives for fluoropolymers. It had before-tax earnings of $44 million on sales of $197 million in the 12-month period ending June 30. PolyOne says the deal builds on its 2008 acquisition of the thermoplastic elastomers firm GLS and will take it deeper into specialty materials.
