ScinoPharm Lists On Taiwan Stock Market

ScinoPharm, Taiwan’s largest producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), has listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in a stock offering that values the company at $950 million. ScinoPharm raised $32 million from the listing to finance its expansion. More than half of the company is owned by the Taiwanese conglomerate Uni-President. ScinoPharm, which has headquarters in southern Taiwan, produces most of the APIs that the island exports. The company is completing construction of another facility in Changshu, Jiangsu province, China.
