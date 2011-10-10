Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Stents That Heal

Researchers modify artery-opening devices with peptide that triggers blood vessel repair

by Lauren K. Wolf
October 10, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sci. Transl. Med.
Artery cross sections show that, one week after insertion into a mouse with cardiovascular disease, stents (about 300 µm in diameter) coated with a cathelicidin peptide (bottom) prevent blockage better than uncoated versions (top).
Artery cross sections show that, one week after insertion into a mouse with cardiovascular disease, stents (black spots) coated with a cathelicidin peptide (bottom) prevent blockage more than uncoated stents (top).
Credit: Sci. Transl. Med.
Artery cross sections show that, one week after insertion into a mouse with cardiovascular disease, stents (about 300 µm in diameter) coated with a cathelicidin peptide (bottom) prevent blockage better than uncoated versions (top).

Not only can stents—the wire scaffolds that prop open blocked arteries—be functionalized with drugs to reduce inflammation caused by their insertion, but now they can also be modified with molecules that promote blood vessel healing. A research team led by Oliver Soehnlein and Christian Weber of Germany’s Ludwig Maximilians University, in Munich, showed that nickel-titanium alloy stents coated with an antimicrobial peptide from the cathelicidin family significantly increased the openings in clogged arteries of mice and improved the coverage of healthy cells in the vessels’ inner linings (Sci. Transl. Med., DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.3002531). When physicians implant stents into arteries, a small amount of damage occurs that triggers an immune response. In most cases, anti-inflammatory drugs bound to the inserted stents prevent reblocking of the vessels with scar tissue. But for about 10% of patients, according to Weber, arteries narrow again and blood clots sometimes form. The new strategy, which takes advantage of a cathelicidin peptide’s ability to recruit endothelial repair cells to an injured area, should further reduce that percentage, Weber adds. The next step for the team, he says, will be to develop and test a similar stent platform for humans.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE