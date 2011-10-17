Albert W. Beucker, 91, a retired rubber industry manager, died on June 27.
Born in Paterson, N.J., Beucker earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1940.
During his 46-year career in the rubber industry, he worked for Raybestos-Manhattan and Beloit-Manhattan, earning numerous patents. After retiring in the mid-1980s, he worked as a consultant.
He was active in the Rubber Manufacturers Association and was also an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1957 and remaining active in the Rubber Division.
He loved traveling, photography, and gardening.
Beucker is survived by his wife of 61 years, Louise; son, Albert; daughter, Heidi; and four grandchildren.
