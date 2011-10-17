Emerging Strategies
Faced with change, pharmaceutical firms shift business mix to generics and emerging markets
October 17, 2011 Cover
Volume 89, Issue 42
Faced with change, pharmaceutical firms shift business mix to generics and emerging markets
Cover image:
Credit:
Faced with change, pharmaceutical firms shift business mix to generics and emerging markets
Call for drug safety pushes the mundane art of supply chain management to the front burner
New program offers advanced training and first four-year degree in chemical microscopy
Yale updates policies on machine shop use after student death
Development authorities seek to harness industry‑academia cooperation in the life sciences
Import concerns, drug shortages enter into debate on reauthorization of user fees