08942-cover1-sanoficxd.jpg
08942-cover1-sanoficxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 17, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 42

Faced with change, pharmaceutical firms shift business mix to generics and emerging markets

Volume 89 | Issue 42
Business

Emerging Strategies

Faced with change, pharmaceutical firms shift business mix to generics and emerging markets

A Sense of Urgency

Call for drug safety pushes the mundane art of supply chain management to the front burner

Microscopy For Undergrad Chemists

New program offers advanced training and first four-year degree in chemical microscopy

  • Safety

    Improving Shop Safety

    Yale updates policies on machine shop use after student death

  • Business

    Growing Businesses The Scottish Way

    Development authorities seek to harness industry‑academia cooperation in the life sciences

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Modernizing Drug Safety Laws

    Import concerns, drug shortages enter into debate on reauthorization of user fees

Science Concentrates

Materials

Cleaning Acrylics

Conservation scientists seek new ways to keep modern paintings looking their best

Business & Policy Concentrates

