AkzoNobel plans to invest $20 million over the next two years to increase fatty amine derivative capacity at plants in Itupeva, Brazil, and Morris, Ill. The derivatives are used to formulate agrochemicals and a variety of home and personal care products.
Dow Chemical China has signed an agreement to set up a joint innovation laboratory with Haier Group, a Chinese maker of home appliances and consumer electronics. To be based in Qingdao, China, the lab advances a strategic innovation partnership the two set up in 2009.
Milliken & Co. has acquired SiVance, a Gainesville, Fla.-based producer of silanes, siloxane, and silicone intermediates, from GenNx 360 Capital Partners. GenNx bought the unit from Clariant in 2009. Terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed.
Chemtura has signed a supply agreement with China’s Tianjin Lisheng Chemical to produce Chemtura’s Naugard line of thioester plastic antioxidants. The Chinese firm will be the exclusive supplier to Chemtura outside Northeast Asia.
Mitsubishi Rayon plans to spin off its acetate cigarette tow business into a 65-35 venture with Daicel. Mitsubishi says combining forces will facilitate expansion in the growing Eastern European, African, and Asian markets.
ArborGen, a biotech seedling supplier, will be part of a University of Florida research team working to develop loblolly pines with a fivefold increase in terpene, which would be used as a biofuel. The research will be funded by a three-year, $6.3 million grant from the Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy.
Hybrigenics, a French biopharmaceutical firm, and Servier, France’s largest privately owned drug company, have signed a research and licensing collaboration in the field of deubiquitinating enzymes applied to oncology, neurology, psychiatry, rheumatology, ophthalmology, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Financial details were not disclosed.
Pfizer and Exonhit will work together to identify new Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers using Exonhit’s Genome-Wide SpliceArray technology. Pfizer will provide test samples from which they hope to find markers for disease progression and for segregating control and patient populations.
Boehringer Ingelheim has granted Gilead Sciences worldwide rights to develop and commercialize its novel noncatalytic site integrase inhibitors against HIV. Gilead will pay Boehringer an up-front fee and potential milestone payments and royalties.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter