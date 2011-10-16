Advertisement

Business

Cleantech Investment Is Up

by Marc S. Reisch
October 16, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 42
Global venture capital investments in clean technology companies totaled $2.23 billion in the third quarter of this year, rising 12% from the second quarter and 23% compared with the third quarter a year ago, according to the research firm Cleantech Group. The number of deals was up as well, to 189 in the most recent quarter compared with 179 in the second quarter. “Energy storage emerged as our top sector, indicating continued strong interest in advanced technologies for grid storage as well as for electric vehicles,” says Sheeraz Haji, CEO of Cleantech Group. The energy storage category attracted $514 million in 19 deals and was led by California-based Bloom Energy, a developer of solid oxide fuel cells, which raised $150 million. Another top sector, solar energy, attracted more deals, 34, but brought in only $223 million. This sector was led by HelioVolt, a Texas-based maker of copper indium gallium diselenide thin-film solar modules, which raked in $85 million.

