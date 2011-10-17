Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

David Y. Curtin

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 17, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

David Y. Curtin, 90, professor of chemistry emeritus at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, died on July 31.

Born in Philadelphia, Curtin received an A.B. degree from Swarthmore College in 1943. He carried out his graduate work under Charles C. Price at the University of Illinois, Urbana, where he obtained a Ph.D. degree in 1945. Curtin spent a year doing postdoctoral work at Harvard University with Louis Fieser.

He joined the staff of Columbia University as an instructor in 1946. During his five years there, he formulated what ultimately became known as the Curtin-Hammett principle, used for analyzing the chemical kinetics of certain types of organic reactions.

Curtin returned to Illinois in 1951, remaining there for the duration of his career. His research focused on the mechanistic study of a variety of chemical reactions, including additions, eliminations, and rearrangements.

A pioneer in the field of physical organic chemistry, Curtin turned his attention to solid-state organic chemistry. In the mid-1960s, he began studying the correlation of chemical reactivity in the solid state with crystal structure. He continued working in this area until his retirement in 1988.

Curtin published nearly 200 journal articles and was a coauthor of the 7th edition of the popular textbook “The Systematic Identification of Organic Compounds.”

He was elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 1964 and was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1943.

In 2006, Curtin and his wife moved to Florida.

He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Connie; son, David; and daughters, Susan and Jane.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Andrew Streitwieser
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ernest Wenkert
J. Kerry Thomas

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE