Elwin R. (Ray) McAfee, 65, an entrepreneur and former Bayer employee of Blythewood, S.C., died on July 23 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two months earlier.
Born near Bluffton, Ind., McAfee earned a B.S. degree in chemistry from Ball State University in 1967 and a master’s degree in physical chemistry from Iowa State University in 1970.
For 37 years, he worked for Bayer and its affiliated corporations, Lanxess and Rhein Chemie. In 2007, he founded Carolina Specialty Chemicals with Edward Galauski.
Joining ACS in 1968, McAfee served as chair of the South Carolina Section four times and received the section’s distinguished service award in 2008. He was also a fellow of the American Institute of Chemists, serving as its president-elect in 2011.
McAfee’s hobbies were reading, golfing, fishing, sailing, bird-watching, traveling, and coming up with puns. He played the trumpet and piano.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; five children; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
