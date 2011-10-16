Firms Form Fluorochemical Pact

Honeywell and Sinochem have formed a 50-50 joint venture to make and sell blowing agents for energy-efficient foam insulation in China. The venture will be located in Taicang, Jiangsu province, and will produce hydrofluorocarbon-245fa, a non-ozone-depleting blowing agent for rigid foam used to insulate appliances, buildings, and vehicles. The partners expect to start production in 2013. The joint venture may also produce Honeywell’s new low-global-warming-potential hydrofluoroolefin-based blowing agents. Separately, Arkema Daikin Advanced Fluorochemicals plans to increase capacity for refrigerant HFC-125 by 30% in Changshu, China. The joint venture between Arkema and Japan’s Daikin also plans to construct a plant in Changshu for a HFC-410A refrigerant fluid blend. Both projects will start up in 2012.
