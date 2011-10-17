Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

George W. Anderson

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 17, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

George W. Anderson, 97, an American Cyanamid synthetic organic chemist, died in Newberg, Ore., on Aug. 9.

Born in Gainesville, Fla., Anderson received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1935 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1939, both from the University of Florida.

Anderson then joined American Cyanamid in Stamford, Conn., and began research to develop new sulfa drugs. This effort led to the discovery of drugs to inhibit excess thyroid hormone production. In this work, Anderson modified thiouracil to produce 39 derivatives, including propylthiouracil, a drug still in use for treating thyroid conditions.

He began working in the area of peptide synthesis in 1950. With his research group, he developed an improved coupling method using the reagent tetraethyl pyrophosphite. This reagent was later used by Vincent du Vigneaud, who won the 1955 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, to produce the first synthetic peptide hormone, oxytocin.

Subsequently, Anderson moved to American Cyanamid’s Lederle Laboratories division, in Pearl River, N.Y., where he was appointed a research associate in 1956. Remaining active at the bench, Anderson improved on the synthesis and purification of N-hydroxysuccinimide, which was the key to his group’s development of activated N-hydroxysuccinimide esters for peptide synthesis. This method enabled their synthesis of the thyroid hormone thyrocalcitonin, which lowers calcium levels in blood plasma and inhibits resorption of bone, based on the structure determined by Paul H. Bell and his group at Lederle.

Anderson retired from American Cyanamid in 1978. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1936.

He is survived by his sons, Frederic and George; daughters, Gail Ducey, Heidi Gran­holm, and Brooks Clark; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Anderson’s wife, Mildred Ann (Pat), died in 2002.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
R. Garth Pews
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carlos F. Barbas III
Donald C. Dittmer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE