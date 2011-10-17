John R. Kuebler Jr., 86, a retired industrial chemist, died on Aug. 9 in Erie, Pa., he had Alzheimer’s disease.
Born in Indianapolis, Kuebler served in the Navy as a hospital corpsman and pharmacist mate during and after World War II. He then completed a B.S. degree in chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1948, and a Ph.D. degree in inorganic chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, with John C. Bailar Jr. in 1951.
Kuebler began his career as a research chemist for Mallinckrodt Chemical Works in St. Louis, eventually becoming supervisor for the silicon evaluation lab. Subsequently, he worked for Erie-based Calsicat, Mallinckrodt’s chemical catalyst unit. He served as its quality-control manager until his retirement in 1989.
Kuebler was a member of Alpha Chi Sigma and also an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1949.
He was an accomplished woodworker, photographer, and rock polisher.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kay; daughters, Jean N. Kuebler and Sally A. Linebach; and two grandchildren.
