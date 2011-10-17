Kuraray Boosts Film for LCDs

Kuraray will spend $170 million to increase capacity for polyvinyl acetate film at its plant in Ehime, Japan. PVA is used to make one of the key layers in liquid-crystal display polarizers. The expansion will involve setting up a new production line capable of producing 5,000-mm-wide film used in making large flat-screen television sets. Kuraray is already the main producer of PVA film for LCD applications. The company expects to complete the expansion in 2013.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter