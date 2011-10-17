Myron O. Fulda, 80, a retired DuPont chemist, died on Dec. 6, 2010, at his home in Camden, S.C.
Born on Staten Island, N.Y., Fulda received an associate degree in industrial chemistry from Rochester Institute of Technology. He then earned a B.S. degree in chemical technology before earning an M.S. degree in 1955 in analytical chemistry, both from Iowa State University, Ames.
Fulda spent his entire career with DuPont, working at its sites in Aiken, S.C.; Waynesboro, Va.; and Camden, S.C.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1954.
Fulda was a member of Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church. He was also active with the Camden Lions Club and was a former docent for the South Carolina State Museum, in Columbia.
Fulda is survived by his wife, Joanne; sons, Max and John; daughter, Joanna; and five grandchildren.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter