Production Resumes At China Solar Plant

JinkoSolar Holding has restarted a plant in eastern China that it closed last month when an accidental leak of fluoride waste into an adjacent creek led to protests that turned violent (C&EN, Sept. 26, page 8). Jinko says it reopened the plant, in Haining, Zhejiang province, after it upgraded emissions controls. The company is also hiring an international environmental consulting firm to audit its operations. To improve community relations, Jinko says, it will also organize meetings with local community leaders.
