People

Reuel Shinnar

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 17, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 42
Reuel Shinnar, 87, distinguished professor emeritus of chemical engineering at Grove School of Engineering at the City College of New York, died on Aug. 19.

Born in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, Shinnar was sent with two younger sisters to Sweden after the Nazis annexed Austria in 1938. He later enrolled at Technion—Israel Institute of Technology, earning a B.Sc. in 1945 and an M.Sc. in 1947, both in chemical engineering.

Shinnar then became a founding member of Israel Military Industries, a weapons manufacturer. While employed at the company from 1947 to 1962, he earned a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Columbia University in 1957.

Returning to the U.S. in 1962, he was a visiting research fellow with Guggenheim Jet Laboratories at Princeton University. Two years later, he joined the City College engineering faculty; he was promoted to distinguished professor in 1979.

A prolific researcher and expert on chemical process design and control, Shinnar published more than 100 papers and is credited with 16 patents. Throughout his career, he maintained an active consulting practice, working for companies in the energy and chemical industries.

After retiring from teaching in 2007, Shinnar remained an active researcher, earning patents in 2010 and 2011 for methods and systems to store energy in nuclear power plants, combined-cycle power plants, and concentrated solar power plants.

Shinnar was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 1985 and received the American Institute of Chemical Engineers Founders Award in 1992. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1957.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred; two sons from a previous marriage, Shlomo and Meir; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. His first wife, Miryam, died in 2000.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

