Sibur, Sinopec To Collaborate

Russia’s Sibur and China’s Sinopec have signed a “memorandum of extended cooperation” for the formation of two new nitrile rubber joint ventures. Under the agreement, a nitrile rubber plant currently operated by Sibur in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, will be expanded to 56,000 metric tons per year. The pair will also construct a 50,000-metric-ton unit in Shanghai. Additionally, the companies plan to work together in polyisoprene rubber.
