Solutia To Buy Southwall

Solutia has inked an agreement to acquire Southwall Technologies for $133 million. Southwall makes films for solar-resistant glass. Its XIR technology is a “heat rejecting” film inserted between layers of polyvinyl butyral film in laminated glass structures. Solutia is a major manufacturer of PVB film. Southwall earned just over $6 million on sales of $45 million in 2010. The companies expect to complete the transaction later this year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter