Sumitomo Adds To Electronic Materials

Sumitomo Chemical will spend about $50 million to double production of gallium arsenide epitaxial wafers at its Chiba Works near Tokyo. The company attributes the capacity increase to strong demand for the semiconductor compound materials that are often used in smartphone antenna switches and power amplifiers. To prepare for the next generation of semiconductor materials, the firm says it will research compounds based on gallium nitride with Nagoya Institute of Technology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter