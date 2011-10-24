Abbott Will Split Into Two Companies

Abandoning its structure as a diversified health care company, Abbott Laboratories will split into separate medical products and research-based drug companies. The medical products company will have annual sales of about $22 billion. It will include Abbott’s nutritional products, diagnostics, medical devices, and branded-generics businesses and will retain the Abbott name. The pharmaceutical firm, to be named later, will have annual sales of about $18 billion. Leading products will include Humira, Lupron, Synagis, Kaletra, Creon, and Synthroid.
