October 24, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 43

With the promise of treating cancer, Alzheimer’s, and HIV this family of marine natural products continues to intrigue scientists more than four decades after its discovery

Volume 89 | Issue 43
Biological Chemistry

The Bryostatins’ Tale

With the promise of treating cancer, Alzheimer’s, and HIV this family of marine natural products continues to intrigue scientists more than four decades after its discovery

For Cave’s Art, An Uncertain Future

Disagreement on conservation course of action complicates a potential reopening

Cancer Stem Cells

Researchers zero in on the pathways that allow cancer to bounce back after treatment

  • Lab Safety

    Academic Lab Safety Under Exam

    Chemical safety board report probes academic research practices, identifies role for ACS

  • Environment

    Blue Jeans

    Making the iconic pants requires both color-addition and color-removal chemistry

  • Business

    Celanese Takes An Ethanol Plunge

    The chemical producer seeks to make ethanol a major business but is secretive about details of its process

Science Concentrates

Materials

MOFs Sop Up Oil

Fluorinated metal-organic framework materials selectively adsorb hydrocarbons

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Chemists’ Holiday, Indestructible Data

 

