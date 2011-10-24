Landon S. King, the David Marine Professor of Medicine, biological chemistry professor and director of the Division of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine, has been named the school’s vice dean for research. He succeeds Chi Van Dang, Johns Hopkins Family Professor and professor of medicine, cell biology, oncology, and pathology, who became director of the University of Pennsylvania Abramson Cancer Center.
