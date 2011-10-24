Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

October 24, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

DIC will spend about $19 million to build a 6,000-metric-ton-per-year polyphenylene sulfide compounding plant in Vienna. Late last month, the Japanese firm agreed to purchase Solvay’s business in compounding the engineering plastic.

Yule Catto has acquired Malaysia’s Quality Polymer for about $16 million. The British firm says Quality, which has about $16 million in annual sales, expands its Southeast Asian business in acrylic and vinylic polymer dispersions for adhesives and coatings.

WuXi PharmaTech has acquired Abgent, a supplier of biological research reagents and services that is based in China and San Diego. Ten-year-old Abgent sells about 20,000 antibodies and also produces peptides and proteins for research and diagnostic use.

Rhodia and Cobalt Technologies plan an alliance to build biobased n-butyl alcohol facilities in Latin America using Cobalt technology. Feedstock will be bagasse, a waste product of sugar refining.

Allychem has licensed technology developed by Martin D. Burke of University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, for making MIDA boronates. The China-based firm will produce amounts larger than 1 kg for customer use in Suzuki-Miyaura couplings and other syntheses.

Servier will pay Miragen Therapeutics up to $45 million in up-front, research, and near-term milestone payments as part of a deal to develop Miragen’s microRNA-based drugs. Servier says microRNAs play a role in heart failure and other conditions.

ITT Corp. is preparing to spin off its water technology business as a stand-alone company on Oct. 31. To be called Xylem, the new firm will have more than $3 billion in annual sales of products and services for moving, treating, analyzing, and using water.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Merck KGaA’s MilliporeSigma to acquire Mirus Bio
Duo To Develop Biobased Adipic Acid
JSR Invests In Biomedical Supplies

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE