Catalysis Lectureship Seeks Nominations

Nominations are open for the inaugural ACS Catalysis Lectureship for the Advancement of Catalytic Science, cosponsored by the ACS Division of Catalysis Science & Technology and the ACS journal Catalysis.
The lectureship honors the contributions of an individual or a collaborative team for groundbreaking research that strengthens connections between catalysis subdisciplines and has a profound impact on catalysis as a whole.
For details, visit nacatsoc.org/nl/ACS_Catalysis_Lectureship.pdf. Nominations are due Dec. 1.
