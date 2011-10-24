Floods Hit Thai Chemical Industry

Although the rains and floods that have afflicted Thailand have not damaged the country’s main chemical complex in Map Ta Phut, companies in other parts of the country have been affected. Teijin has halted operations at its plants in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. The facilities, which employ 600 people, produce polyester fiber and transmission belt core materials. The Japanese company also halted operations at a polyester facility that employs 900 people in central Thailand. Meanwhile, the fertilizer producer Thai Central Chemical has shut down a plant in Ayutthaya after rising waters prevented it from making deliveries. The company says its production equipment is not damaged so far.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter