GE Will Build U.S. Solar Factory

As part of a $600 million investment in solar energy, General Electric is building what it says will be the largest solar panel factory in the U.S. Set to open next year in Aurora, Colo., the plant will produce enough panels per year to power 80,000 homes, GE says. It will use photovoltaic technology based on copper indium gallium selenide thin films that were developed at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter