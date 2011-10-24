Government

Cynthia M. Friend became the associate lab director for photon science at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park, Calif., on Aug. 1. Before moving to the lab, Friend was the associate director of Harvard University’s Materials Research Science & Engineering Center for nearly a decade. She replaces Keith Hodgson, who will now focus on his roles as SLAC’s chief research officer, senior associate dean for SLAC faculty, and coprincipal investigator in the Structural Molecular Biology Program. SLAC is operated by Stanford University for the Department of Energy Office of Science.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter