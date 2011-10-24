Indian Labs Open

Two specialty chemical firms have opened technical centers in the Mumbai region. Clariant has established a laboratory at its Kolshet site near Mumbai. There, scientists will evaluate personal care formulations that incorporate Clariant ingredients. The Ashland center, located in Mumbai, will develop additives for the coatings and construction industries. The company plans to expand the facility next year to include ingredients for personal care.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter