Johannes A. Lercher Receives 2011 Robert Burwell Lectureship

Johannes A. Lercher, chair for catalysis and reaction engineering at the Technical University of Munich, is the recipient of the 2011 Robert Burwell Lectureship in Catalysis, sponsored by Johnson Matthey and administered by the North American Catalysis Society. The award consists of a plaque and an honorarium of $5,000.
The lectureship is given in recognition of substantial contributions to one or more areas in the field of catalysis, with an emphasis on discovery and understanding of catalytic phenomena, catalytic reaction mechanisms, and identification and description of catalytic sites and species.
Lercher is being recognized for his groundbreaking contributions to the understanding of the interactions and transformations of molecules on solid catalysts through combinations of physicochemical and kinetic analyses.
