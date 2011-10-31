Almac, Saltigo Boost High-Potency Plants

Almac will expand active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing capacity at its headquarters in Craigavon, Northern Ireland. The firm says the expansion, to more than 30 m3, will include reactor vessels allowing highly potent API production in batches of up to 600 kg. It expects the facility to be built, commissioned, and validated within the next two years. Saltigo, meanwhile, will expand its Redmond, Wash., site to handle highly potent compounds. Capacities up to the kilogram range will be available early next year, the firm says.
