Call In The Food Fixers
Ingredient suppliers provide alternatives to fat, sugar, and gluten in food products
October 31, 2011 Cover
Volume 89, Issue 44
After a year’s pause, gradual growth in the percentage of female chemistry professors resumes
As Lipitor leaps off the patent cliff, its inventor assesses the state of the drug industry
Institute seeks to bridge the gap between companies and labs
Despite setbacks, the country’s drug companies continue to pursue homegrown compounds
Researchers, clinicians search for new biomarkers to keep up with changes in product usage