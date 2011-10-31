Call In The Food Fixers

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
08944-cover-redseaweedcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
08944-cover-redseaweedcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 31, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 44

Ingredient suppliers provide alternatives to fat, sugar, and gluten in food products

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 89 | Issue 44
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Food Ingredients

Call In The Food Fixers

Ingredient suppliers provide alternatives to fat, sugar, and gluten in food products

Women Are 17% Of Chemistry Faculty

After a year’s pause, gradual growth in the percentage of female chemistry professors resumes

Bruce Roth Looks Ahead

As Lipitor leaps off the patent cliff, its inventor assesses the state of the drug industry

  • Environment

    Shanghai Institute Of Organic Chemistry Boosts Industry Ties

    Institute seeks to bridge the gap between companies and labs

  • Pharmaceuticals

    India Perseveres As Drug Discoverer

    Despite setbacks, the country’s drug companies continue to pursue homegrown compounds

  • Environment

    Detecting Pesticide Exposure

    Researchers, clinicians search for new biomarkers to keep up with changes in product usage

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Synthesis

One-Pot Polyrotaxanes

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Mummy Preservation, When Frankenstein Came To Life

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT