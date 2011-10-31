Biogen And Portola Target Arthritis

Biogen Idec and Portola Pharmaceuticals will collaborate to develop Portola’s small-molecule Syk inhibitors for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including rheumatoid arthritis. Biogen will provide Portola with $45 million up front and could make additional payments of up to $509 million. The collaboration’s lead molecule, PRT062607, is in Phase I studies. Biogen Idec’s product line today consists entirely of biologic drugs.
