Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Clean Energy Said To Raise Electricity Cost

by Jeff Johnson
October 31, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

An Energy Information Administration (EIA) study, requested by the House of Representative Science, Space & Technology Committee Chairman Ralph M. Hall (R-Texas), found that U.S. electricity prices would increase by 29% if a nationwide clean energy standard similar to one proposed by President Barack Obama and Sen. Jeff Bingaman Jr. (D-N.M.) is implemented. However, Democrats on the House science committee charge that Hall cooked the books by limiting EIA’s use of alternatives that could have reduced the financial impact of electricity sources that emit less carbon. The study looked at increasing use of wind, solar, nuclear, natural gas, coal-fired power plants with carbon capture technologies, and other technologies that reduce carbon dioxide emissions. In Hall’s scenario, the standard would lead to a mandate that utilities generate 80% of their electricity with clean energy sources by 2035. However, utilities would not be able to use financial tools, such as emissions trading or banking, to limit the impact of new energy sources. A clean energy standard is likely to become important as part of several proposed energy bills expected to come before Congress. Bingaman has requested an EIA study that is broader and allows analysts to use several scenarios to reduce costs, which is expected in November.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE