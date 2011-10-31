Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Drug Development In Academe

October 31, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

“Moving From Lab to Market” describes some positive strategies for enhancing transfer of technology from the university lab bench to the market (C&EN, Sept. 26, page 7). One of the key areas for these new strategies will no doubt be in the field of drug discovery and development. Hopefully this will result in new and better drugs for people.

An issue not considered, however, is the question of who benefits financially from these enhanced technology-transfer strategies. As described in an article in Nature Reviews Drug Discovery, most academic drug discovery activities are still at a very early phase of development (DOI: 10.1038/nrd2648). Will increased linkages to biotech and big pharma allow those companies to scoop up early-stage intellectual property for drug candidates for a very modest price and then go on to reap the lion’s share of the rewards as candidates enter clinical trials?

I believe an important issue for universities is to consider how far along the drug development pipeline they can bring their candidates. A molecule in Phase I or Phase II clinical trials is worth many, many times more than a candidate with only cell culture or simple animal model data to support it. Perhaps universities need to consider some new strategies to help their internal drug discovery programs begin to cross “the valley of death” of formulation—absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion—and preclinical toxicology prior to increased engagement with commercial organizations.

By Rudy Juliano
Chapel Hill, NC

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

BMS doubles down on neurodegenerative diseases
Resilience and Mayo team up on rare disease
Novartis trims 20% of its research programs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE