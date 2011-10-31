Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA To Regulate Shale Gas Waste

by Glenn Hess
October 31, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA plans to develop national standards for disposal of wastewater discharged from shale gas drilling activities, including hydraulic fracturing or “fracking.” After gathering input from industry and public health groups, EPA will propose a Clean Water Act rule establishing technology-based standards for pretreatment of water from shale gas wells going to municipal treatment plants for final processing and discharge. Some of the chemicals in fracking fluids are carcinogens, says Deborah Goldberg, an attorney with Earthjustice, an environmental law firm. EPA’s action will “help keep poisons out of our rivers, streams, and drinking water,” she says. But America’s Natural Gas Alliance says wastewater disposal is already “actively regulated at the state level.” Meanwhile, in an attempt to address the controversy over the nature of fracking fluid, the Marcellus Shale Coalition has agreed to voluntarily disclose the identity of the chemicals used in the drilling process. The companies that make up the coalition will list the chemicals on FracFocus.org, an online database that discloses fracturing fluid compositions on a well-by-well basis.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE