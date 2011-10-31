Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Fuel-Cell Membrane Degradation

Theoretical study points to destructive role of radical species

by Jyllian Kemsley
October 31, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
One route to attacking Nafion proceeds via hydrogen radicals.
Reaction scheme showing attack on Nafion via hydrogen radicals.
One route to attacking Nafion proceeds via hydrogen radicals.

Degradation of Nafion, a common fluoropolymer membrane used to separate electrodes and reactants in fuel cells, involves the reaction of H2, O2, and platinum to produce radical species that then attack the intact polymer rather than defect sites, reports a group led by Caltech’s William A. Goddard III (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja2074642). Understanding how Nafion degrades is key to finding ways to make fuel cells work longer. Researchers have long believed that radical species play a role in Nafion damage, but how the radicals arise and react with the polymer has been uncertain. Using a theoretical analysis, Goddard and colleagues found that HO∂ forms from H2O2 produced at the surface of Pt, which is used as a catalyst in fuel cells. The researchers then observed that HO∂ can degrade the polymer in two ways: either by attacking C–S bonds or by reacting with H2 to form H∂, which attacks C–F bonds. The results point to ways to prevent membrane damage, such as by modifying catalysts to prevent H2O2 formation or creating polymers that are more resistant to radical attack, the authors say.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE