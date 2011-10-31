Hitachi Shifts Film Production To China

Hitachi Chemical will spend $26 million to build a plant in Nantong, China, for films used in solar cells and flat-panel displays. The Japanese company will transfer from Japan some of its production of anisotropic conductive films, which connect the circuits of flat-panel displays. It will also make conductive films that prevent the bending and cracking of crystalline solar cells. Hitachi expects the Nantong facility to come on-line early in 2013.
