Kemira Names CEO, Sells H2O2 Plant

Kemira has named Wolfgang Büchele as its president and CEO, effective April 1, 2012. He will replace Harri Kerminen, a 26-year veteran of the Finnish chemical company who spearheaded a shift in focus to water chemistry. Büchele has been CEO of Hungary’s BorsodChem since 2009; before then he was with BASF. Separately, Kemira has sold its 44,000-metric-ton-per-year hydrogen peroxide plant in Maitland, Ontario, to Evonik Industries for an undisclosed sum.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter