Lanxess And BioAmber Advance Plasticizers

Lanxess is furthering its collaboration with Minneapolis-based BioAmber to bring phthalate-free plasticizers to the market. The companies have been working together to develop succinic acid-based plasticizers for two years and have sample quantities available for testing. They plan a commercial rollout in 2012. Earlier, BioAmber announced plans to complete a 17,000-metric-ton-per-year succinic acid plant on Lanxess’ site in Sarnia, Ontario, by 2013.
