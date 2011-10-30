Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Mummy Preservation, When Frankenstein Came To Life

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 30, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

Alan Billis, a cabdriver from Torquay, England, is the first person in more than 3,000 years to be mummified using the exacting standards of 18th-dynasty Egyptian pharaohs.

Cartoonish mummy.
Credit: Shutterstock

Diagnosed with lung cancer, Billis read that Britain’s Channel 4 was looking for a volunteer with a terminal illness to be mummified after death for a documentary. “People have been leaving their bodies to science for years, and if people don’t volunteer for anything, nothing gets found out,” Billis remarks in the documentary, titled “Mummifying Alan: Egypt’s Last Secret.”

The cabdriver passed away in January. Stephen Buckley, a chemist and research fellow at the University of York, presided over his mummification. Buckley has long studied mummies using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry in an effort to duplicate the preservation process. Over the years, he has attempted to mummify some 200 pigs’ legs in a shed equipped with a space heater and dehumidifier to mimic Egypt’s climate.

The key to mummification is natron, a naturally occurring mixture of sodium carbonate decahydrate, baking soda, and sodium chloride. The connection between natron and mummies has long been known. The 5th-century-B.C. Greek historian Herodotus described the preservative being used to drain corpses of moisture.

Monster mash: Mummies and Frankenstein are more than just scary characters to some chemists and physicists.

For centuries, most people figured that the Egyptians covered the corpses with natron, similar to how fishermen preserve cod with salt. But Buckley, along with University of York archaeologist Joann Fletcher, observed flakes of salt on a number of mummies. Buckley says the flakes could only have been formed by a solution of natron.

So the chemist used the same technique on Billis. He coated the cabdriver’s body with beeswax and sesame oil to protect his skin from the caustic solution. Then Buckley immersed Billis’ body in a natron solution for about a month, dried it in a low-humidity chamber, and wrapped it in linen.

Forensic pathologists are impressed by the results, as is Billis’ wife, Jan. “I’m the only woman in the country who’s got a mummy for a husband,” she says.

Mary Shelley went one step further than Buckley: She reanimated a corpse using only her imagination.

Frankenstein’s monster.
Credit: Shutterstock

And the inspiration for the writer’s novel “Frankenstein” is as legendary as the monster itself.

As the legend goes, in 1816, Shelley, then known as Mary Godwin, was summering at Villa Diodati on Switzerland’s Lake Geneva with her future husband, Percy Shelley; Lord Byron; and others. Lord Byron challenged each of the vacationers to write a scary story.

Days passed before Godwin could find her inspiration. But after listening to a late-night discussion between Shelley and Byron regarding “the nature of the principle of life,” Godwin retired to her room past the “witching hour,” according to an account she wrote in 1831. She soon had a waking dream: “With shut eyes, but acute mental vision—I saw the pale student of unhallowed arts kneeling beside the thing he had put together,” she wrote. The moon was shining through her window.

The moon is important, says Texas State University physics professor Donald Olson. Many historical accounts have Byron issuing the challenge on June 16, 1816, and Godwin starting to write on June 17. Another chronology has her beginning to write on June 22. But the problem is, Olson says, there was no moonlight on June 22.

Olson supposes that Byron issued the challenge when the group arrived at the villa on June 10, and Godwin started writing on June 16. Along with a team of researchers, the physicist went to Villa Diodati to use topographical measurements to see when the moon might have been visible from Godwin’s room. Turns out she could indeed have seen the moon on June 16 in the wee morning hours. Olson’s findings were published in the November issue of Sky & Telescope.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mass spectrometry spots forged poems
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method uncovers color hidden in ancient Greek marble
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lost color revealed on Ancient Greek marble

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE