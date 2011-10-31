Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Poor Safety Practice

October 31, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

I finally had a chance to read through the Sept. 12 issue of C&EN and came across the disturbing photo on page 47: A photo of a young man pouring a hazardous chemical solution over his head while his teacher is watching him!

Are you kidding me?

All he has to do is to miss the funnel to have the good old sodium hydroxide solution splash all over his head and face, run down into his shirt and down his arm. This is a great way to get the ever-popular chemical burn all over your body—and the bodies of your teacher and fellow students.

Maybe I am getting cranky in my dotage, but well over 50 years ago I was taught that this was a very bad thing to do for the reasons stated above. We were taught to remove the burette from the clamp and lower it into a lab sink before refilling. That way, the funnel was well below eye level and any spilled reagent went into the sink. By tilting the fingertips downward, below wrist level, any spilled chemical flowed down toward the fingertips and ran down the burette instead of down your arm. Raising the index finger slightly lifts the funnel off of the mouth of the burette to avoid any air lock and helps to avoid overfilling it.

By D. C. Myers
Pittsfield, Mass

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Waterless reflux
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Don’t you forget about me
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal from the past

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE