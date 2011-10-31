Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Republicans Question Federal Science Integrity

by Susan R. Morrissey
October 31, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Three Republican members of Congress are questioning what they call “the apparent collapse in the quality of scientific work being conducted at our federal agencies.” In a letter to John P. Holdren, director of the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy and science adviser to the President, Sens. David Vitter (R-La.) and James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.) and Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) cite four examples of what they call agency scientific misconduct. One is the EPA Integrated Risk Information System’s hazard assessment of formaldehyde, which the National Research Council criticized earlier this year (C&EN, April 18, page 10). Another is the Department of Energy’s nuclear energy policy including the decision to close Yucca Mountain as a long-term storage site for nuclear waste. “We are concerned with data quality, integrity of methodologies and collection of information, agencies misrepresenting publicly the weight of scientific ‘facts,’ indefensible representation of scientific conclusions before our federal court system, and our fundamental notion of ‘sound’ science,” the lawmakers write. They ask Holdren to address questions specific to each example by Nov. 2.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US Congress probes industry influence on chemical approvals
Budget Office Nominee Wants Timely Review Of Rules
GOP Seeks Balance In Fracking Review

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE