Warner Babcock Forms Drug Technology Firm

The Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry has joined with the venture capital firm Elm Street Ventures to form Occam Sciences, a New Haven, Conn.-based company that will develop new forms of existing drugs with optimized bioavailability. Occam is based on WBI’s noncovalent derivatization technology, which alters selected physical properties in target drugs. WBI CEO Joe Pont says the technology has already been successfully commercialized in other industries.
