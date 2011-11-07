Bayer Sells Resins Unit To Nuplex

Bayer MaterialScience has agreed to sell its Viverso subsidiary to New Zealand-based chemical maker Nuplex Industries for about $100 million. The Viverso unit has capacity to make 60,000 metric tons per year of acrylic, unsaturated polyester, alkyd, and other coatings resins at its Bitterfeld, Germany, plant, which opened in 1995. The plant will continue to make some specialty products for Bayer under contract. Viverso was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Bayer. Some 165 employees will transfer to Nuplex.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter