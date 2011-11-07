It’s Still A Struggle
Jobs for chemists might be slightly easier to find in 2012; recruiters and entrepreneurs can help
November 7, 2011 Cover
Volume 89, Issue 45
Water electrolysis firm aims to help meet 2015 global target for first commercial fuel-cell cars
Contract research firms that assume control of drug company R&D facilities look for ways to make them sustainable
Actor discusses his new play on Marie Curie and communicating science
Taiwanese company is paying the price for numerous fires that have occurred at its main site
Public-private partnership teaches domestic and foreign scientists how to meet FDA import rules
Texas chemists unveil method for fabricating 3-D microfluidic devices by folding lithographically patterned paper