The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 7, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 45

Jobs for chemists might be slightly easier to find in 2012; recruiters and entrepreneurs can help

Volume 89 | Issue 45
Policy

It’s Still A Struggle

Still Chasing The Hydrogen Economy

Water electrolysis firm aims to help meet 2015 global target for first commercial fuel-cell cars

Taking On Pharma’s Research Sites

Contract research firms that assume control of drug company R&D facilities look for ways to make them sustainable

  • Physical Chemistry

    Alan Alda

    Actor discusses his new play on Marie Curie and communicating science

  • Safety

    Formosa Fails To Learn

    Taiwanese company is paying the price for numerous fires that have occurred at its main site

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Big Response To Food Safety Lab

    Public-private partnership teaches domestic and foreign scientists how to meet FDA import rules

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

Origami-Based Microfluidics

Texas chemists unveil method for fabricating 3-D microfluidic devices by folding lithographically patterned paper

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

NEWSCRIPTS

Monstrous Artist of the Deep, Cyclopean Catch

 

Job listings

