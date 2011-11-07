Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Better Dye Yields Better Solar Cell

Energy Research: Zinc and cobalt replace ruthenium and iodine, and set a record

by Stephen K. Ritter
November 7, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

By judicious modification of a dye molecule to better absorb light, and use of a more efficient electron-transfer reagent, a multi-institution research team has created a new class of dye-sensitized solar cell (DSC) that sets a record for power conversion efficiency. The achievement pushes DSC efficiency closer to—but still only about half of—that of standard silicon-based solar cells.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Michael Grätzel
Prototype dye-sensitized solar cell that achieves record 12.3% efficiency.
Prototype dye-sensitized solar cell that achieves record 12.3% efficiency.
Credit: Michael Grätzel
Prototype dye-sensitized solar cell that achieves record 12.3% efficiency.

Unlike silicon solar cells, DSCs use separate molecules for absorbing light and electron transport, which makes them more versatile, easier to make, and less costly. Until now, ruthenium complexes have typically been used as a light-absorbing dye to transfer electrons to a titanium dioxide nanocrystal semiconductor layer on an electrode. An iodide/triiodide (I-/I3-) redox shuttle completes the circuit by mediating electron transfer from a counterelectrode back to the dye.

In the new DSC, the researchers turned to a zinc porphyrin and used a cobalt(II/III) bipyridine redox shuttle (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1209688). The research team was led by Michael Grätzel and Shaik M. Zakeeruddin of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne; Chen-Yu Yeh of Taiwan’s National Chung Hsing University; and Eric Wei-Guang Diau of Taiwan’s National Chiao Tung University.

Tailoring the porphyrin ring with octyloxy groups turned out to be an important part of the new DSC’s efficiency. The alkoxy chains inhibit the cobalt mediator’s access to the titanium dioxide layer, thereby reducing incidental back electron transfer to boost power conversion efficiency at higher voltage and current. The researchers achieved a record 12.3% efficiency, breaking the DSC record of 11.4% for ruthenium-iodide systems.

The development represents “a significant breakthrough in the field of dye-sensitized solar cells that will have a strong impact on research and perhaps also on industrial development of this technology,” says Gerrit Boschloo of Uppsala University, in Sweden. Last year, Boschloo and coworkers first showed that an alternative redox mediator—the cobalt bipyridine system—could beat the iodide/triiodide system in DSC ­efficiency (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja1088869).

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Doping internal layers of perovskite solar cells with CO₂ reduces processing time
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Low-cost polymer works well in perovskite solar cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Perovskite Photodetector Is Sensitive, Speedy, And Stable

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE