Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

More On Climate Change

November 7, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

In Rudy Baum’s editorial “Climate Schizophrenia,” he concludes: “What amazes me about climate-change skeptics and deniers is their rejection of the principle of Occam’s razor. CO2 is a greenhouse gas, its atmospheric concentration has been rising for 150 years, Earth’s temperature is rising—these are empirical facts. Why do some individuals go to such lengths to deny their connection?” (C&EN, Sept. 5, page 5).

There are two main reasons to investigate the connection: first, correlation is not causation (a point that many seem to miss these days), and though Occam’s razor may be a nice tool for formulating hypotheses, it is not a means of testing them, and second, the connection is hugely important on many different scales. One thing that is relatively well agreed upon in the contentious debates is that reducing CO2 severely below 1990 levels is likely to be very expensive. (Many would argue, however, that the expense is less than the cost of doing nothing if greenhouse gases really are the key reason for unchecked warming, accelerated snowpack and glacier melt, increased catastrophic storms, etc.).

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) “Climate Change 2007: The Physical Science Basis” (www.ipcc.ch/pdf/assessment-report/ar4/wg1/ar4-wg1-spm.pdf) conveys the complexity of the science, provides extensive scientific information, and does not invoke Occam’s razor in making its “Summary for Policymakers” conclusion that “most of the observed increase in global average temperatures since the mid-20th century is very likely [>90%] due to the observed increase in anthropogenic greenhouse gas concentrations.” That being said, they chose “very likely” rather than stronger expressions of accuracy they use elsewhere: that is, “extremely likely” (>95%) and “virtually certain” (>99%).

For many, very likely is not good enough when you are talking about spending trillions of dollars (especially in the current economy), and unlike what Baum’s editorial infers, it’s not just nonscientists who believe that the “very likely” conclusion still merits further study. As Stephen Ritter reported in the article “Global Warming and Climate Change,” key skeptics are not debunking global-warming theory or CO2’s role as a greenhouse gas but are instead questioning the extent to which greenhouse gases are resulting in the observed global-warming trends and climate changes (C&EN, Dec. 21, 2009, page 11).

Since publication of the 2007 IPCC report, studies have been published by scientists in peer-reviewed journals (and referenced by Science) that identify black carbon as being responsible for much more of the warming than previously thought; conclude that random wind-induced circulation changes in the oceans (rather than global warming) were the dominant cause of recent ice losses in glaciers; indicate that greenhouse gases are not the cause of unusual hurricane/tropical cyclone activity; and so on. There are those who disagree with these studies as well. It isn’t fair to say these are the final decisions on these matters, nor do they debunk IPCC. Skeptical scientists, however, are right to question, and despite what Baum saw at the conference he attended, they are not all unqualified nonscientists.

By Todd Tamura
Petaluma, Calif

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Questioning Climate Analysis
Global Opining
Tackling Rudy Baum

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE