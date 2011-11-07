DuPont Teijin Grows In China

DuPont Teijin will invest $78 million in new polyester film production lines in Foshan, in southern China. The company will set up a thick-film polyester line using equipment from an idled Florence, S.C., facility. The thick-film material is used to make photovoltaic-cell backsheets. The company will also build a thin-film production line at the Chinese site. Thin film is used for making dry-film resists as well as flat-panel displays. DuPont Teijin mainly produces specialty polyester films.
