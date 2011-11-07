Evonik Is Getting Drug Polymer Line

Evonik Industries will pay $30 million to acquire SurModics’ pharmaceuticals business, which develops drug delivery systems and bioresorbable polymers. Based in Birmingham, Ala., SurModics Pharmaceuticals employs about 80 people and had sales last year of more than $15 million. Evonik says the planned purchase follows the acquisition of Boehringer Ingelheim’s Resomer pharmaceutical polymers business in March and continues the expansion of its drug formulation services business.
